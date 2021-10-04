$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to announce $1.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.06 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.15.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,833,000 after purchasing an additional 130,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,282,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,406,000 after buying an additional 212,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,093,000 after buying an additional 53,569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,908,000 after buying an additional 178,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.