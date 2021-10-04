$1.97 EPS Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $1.90. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million.

COOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,436 shares of company stock worth $2,051,996. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

