1,000 Shares in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

