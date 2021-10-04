10,786 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of PROG by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of PROG by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PROG by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

PRG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $659.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.12 million. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.