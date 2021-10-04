$11.11 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce sales of $11.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.01 billion and the highest is $12.25 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $41.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.65 billion to $44.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $43.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.90 billion to $50.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 651.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,876,000 after buying an additional 1,029,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.64. 911,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,476,921. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $70.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

