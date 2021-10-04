115,099 Shares in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter worth $500,000.

Shares of FAPR stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.34.

