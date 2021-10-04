$13.19 Million in Sales Expected for County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will report sales of $13.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.60 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $12.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $53.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $54.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $53.50 million, with estimates ranging from $52.89 million to $54.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICBK traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $36.37. 6,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,351. The firm has a market cap of $219.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.