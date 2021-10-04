$16.28 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce $16.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.87 billion and the highest is $16.69 billion. MetLife reported sales of $16.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $65.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.56 billion to $66.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $65.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.08 billion to $69.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 160,668 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in MetLife by 207.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 638.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 105,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,599. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.69. MetLife has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

