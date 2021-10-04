1irstcoin (FST) Market Cap Tops $8.42 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 42.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and $9,846.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

