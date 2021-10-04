209,400 Shares in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 209,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 25.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLSS opened at $1.93 on Monday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $129.63 million, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 80.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Milestone Scientific Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

