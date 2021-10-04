21,569 Shares in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,569 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $8.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.10. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $219.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

