$22.30 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to announce $22.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $22.68 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $13.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $76.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.04 billion to $80.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $69.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.90 billion to $73.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

MT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $29.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $36.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 11.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

