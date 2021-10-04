$261.18 Million in Sales Expected for Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will post sales of $261.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.30 million and the lowest is $242.05 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wheels Up Experience.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

