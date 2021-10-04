277 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 60,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,726,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,653,000 after buying an additional 15,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,861,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock opened at $95.83 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.