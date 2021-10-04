2,803 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 22.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

NYSE:MHK opened at $179.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.