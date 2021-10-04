2local Price Down 15.5% This Week (2LC)

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, 2local has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 2local has a total market capitalization of $655,385.65 and $65,633.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2local coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00062804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00098338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00141053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,181.88 or 0.99523574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.64 or 0.06774215 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002647 BTC.

About 2local

2local’s total supply is 14,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,596,785,610 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

2local Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2local should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2local using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

