$3.30 Million in Sales Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will report sales of $3.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $3.60 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $10.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $14.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $23,276,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 24.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,412,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,695 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 24.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,367,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,304 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 64.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.38. 770,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,879. The firm has a market cap of $262.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.