$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to post $3.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $14.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. 99,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,676.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $46.45.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after buying an additional 1,684,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,826,000 after buying an additional 258,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,142,000 after acquiring an additional 630,116 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

