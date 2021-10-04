30,000 Shares in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Purchased by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ATY opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $411.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

