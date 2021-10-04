3,026 Shares in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 75.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 70,750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 28.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 152,930 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Citi Trends by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

CTRN opened at $73.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average is $85.90. The company has a market cap of $664.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.