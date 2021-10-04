317,400 Shares in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 317,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after buying an additional 453,139 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 983,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.02 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

