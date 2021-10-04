$376.41 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce sales of $376.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $374.90 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $402.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDRX. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $13.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

