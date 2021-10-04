38,000 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Acquired by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Vale by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,904,190,000 after buying an additional 41,008,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,763 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 18.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,324 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.3% during the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,489,000 after purchasing an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Vale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,698,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,610,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.684 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

