42,600 Shares in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,451,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $12.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. BGSF, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BGSF Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

