$474.61 Million in Sales Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report sales of $474.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $486.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $459.00 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $388.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $71.74. 3,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,131. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.45. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.