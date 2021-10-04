$474.61 Million in Sales Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report sales of $474.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $486.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $459.00 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $388.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $71.74. 3,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,131. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.45. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.