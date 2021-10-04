$5.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.28 billion and the highest is $5.46 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $21.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.37 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.75. 90,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $2,103,328 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

