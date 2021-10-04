$5.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post $5.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.76 billion and the highest is $5.84 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.16 billion to $21.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $21.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.91. 202,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,235,693. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

