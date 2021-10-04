$530.43 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will post $530.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $529.61 million and the highest is $532.10 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $410.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Europe increased their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,388. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 26.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 144.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 26,939 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Pure Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 2,956.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Pure Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 551,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.