5,548 Shares in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Purchased by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,395,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000.

Get Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

SGDJ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.95. 423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $52.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.