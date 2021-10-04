63,900 Shares in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progenity by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progenity by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Progenity by 410.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progenity by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Progenity by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROG opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.18. Progenity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $9.56.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.99 million.

PROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

