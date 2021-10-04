$65.40 Million in Sales Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report $65.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.96 million to $67.69 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $38.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $220.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $225.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $260.69 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $276.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIIV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,799,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 97,673 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.92. 3,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $738.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.