69,771 Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth about $5,798,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth about $3,299,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth about $4,122,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OLO by 339.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth about $1,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 25,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,475 shares of company stock valued at $4,964,079 over the last 90 days.

OLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OLO stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. OLO’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

