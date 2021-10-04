7,173 Shares in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,173 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions in the second quarter worth $44,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the second quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 678.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.05%. Analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $65,648. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

