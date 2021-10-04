$73.30 Million in Sales Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will report sales of $73.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.90 million and the highest is $73.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year sales of $295.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.10 million to $296.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $386.95 million, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $400.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,356,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $8,446,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $7,420,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYPS opened at $4.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

