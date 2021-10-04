8,207 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 95,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,103. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.