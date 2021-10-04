$83.55 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to post $83.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.88 million. Navigator posted sales of $66.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $314.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.32 million to $317.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $414.57 million, with estimates ranging from $394.58 million to $434.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million.

NVGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Navigator by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVGS opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $511.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Navigator has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

