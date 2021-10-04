Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Up 102.9% in September

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 102.9% from the August 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 303.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66,545 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 625.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 64,624 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 62,424 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

AWP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,702. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.