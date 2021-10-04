Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has $180.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $146.00.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.86.

XLRN stock opened at $174.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.39. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. The firm had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

