Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of ACCD opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Accolade during the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Accolade by 920.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

