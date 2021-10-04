Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.18 and last traded at $39.24. 26,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 732,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 2.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,198,000 after buying an additional 110,104 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the second quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Accolade by 13.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,148,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

