Acuity Brands (AYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Acuity Brands to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AYI stock opened at $173.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $194.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acuity Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Acuity Brands worth $21,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

