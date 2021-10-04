Adicet Bio (ACET) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ: ACET) in the last few weeks:

9/28/2021 – Adicet Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

9/27/2021 – Adicet Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

9/22/2021 – Adicet Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

9/17/2021 – Adicet Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

9/14/2021 – Adicet Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

9/10/2021 – Adicet Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

9/8/2021 – Adicet Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

8/25/2021 – Adicet Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

8/24/2021 – Adicet Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

8/24/2021 – Adicet Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ACET opened at $8.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.37. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Get Adicet Bio Inc alerts:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 715.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 157,963 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $20,968,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.