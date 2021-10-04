adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

adidas stock opened at $158.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $147.88 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, analysts predict that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ADDYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale upgraded adidas from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.