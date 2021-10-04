adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €300.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €321.76 ($378.55).

ADS opened at €270.25 ($317.94) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €300.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €293.15. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

