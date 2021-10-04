ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives $10.34 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ADT by 563.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $186,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654,888 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in ADT by 70.8% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,528 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth about $19,937,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ADT by 50.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after buying an additional 1,953,731 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADT opened at $8.17 on Friday. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

