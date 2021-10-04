Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDF. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDF opened at $18.06 on Monday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.9258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Templeton Dragon Fund Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

