Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,849,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JOET opened at $29.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $31.59.

