Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

NYSE:BNED opened at $10.15 on Monday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $523.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 27,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $283,397.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $255,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.