Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $2,323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,349,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBIO opened at $47.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.74. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The company had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

