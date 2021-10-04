Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,960,000 after buying an additional 52,391 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

SAIL opened at $43.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $939,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 978,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,928,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,284 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

